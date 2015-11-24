(Repeats Nov. 23 story with no changes)
By David French and Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Nov 24 Gulf banks are rushing to raise
money via the loan market by the end of the year in a flurry of
activity attributed to a liquidity squeeze caused by lower oil
prices, banking sources aware of the matter said on Monday.
At least nine institutions, including from Qatar, the United
Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, are said to be speaking to
other banks about raising cash for between one and three years,
with processes at various stages.
"It's gone crazy," said one of the sources, who heads loan
syndications at one bank in the region. "It's not surprising
with all the pressure on liquidity but I can't remember a market
like this."
Having enjoyed strong growth on the back of cheap liquidity
from governments depositing oil revenues in their accounts, Gulf
banks now have to cope with these same governments withdrawing
cash to plug soaring budget deficits -- either directly or via
the issuance of local currency bonds and Islamic bonds.
The banks have to seek alternative funding routes, such as
the loan market, to fill the gap. And the rates at which they
are borrowing are higher than the near-free deposits they
received previously.
The knock-on effect will be more expensive loan rates for
retail and corporate borrowers in the Gulf region, which are
already showing signs of struggling with existing debts.
DEALS
Qatari banks are most prominent in the current flurry of
activity, with sources confirming Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ) and Doha Bank are marketing
transactions and two Islamic banks -- out of the four in the
country -- said to be speaking to institutions about deals.
CBQ is seeking $800 million over three years to refinance
debt, including an existing $600 million loan that is due to
mature in February, according to three sources with knowledge of
the matter.
It will pay an all-in price -- which includes the interest
rate and arrangement fees -- of 110 basis points over the London
interbank offered rate (Libor), two of the sources said.
Doha Bank wants to raise $500 million for two years, paying
all-in 95 basis points over Libor for a deal being arranged by
Wells Fargo, according to three sources.
In the UAE, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the
country's largest lender by assets, is looking for a one-year
facility, according to two sources. One, a UAE-based banker,
said it had approached 10 relationship banks about the deal,
which will pay 35 bps over Libor.
NBAD has been hit hard by government deposit outflows. Its
chief executive, Alex Thursby, said last month that 48 billion
dirhams ($13 billion) of state cash had been withdrawn in the 12
months to Sept. 30.
Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank is seeking a two-year loan at an
all-in rate of 150 bps over Libor and Dubai's Noor Bank wants a
three-year loan with an all-in rate of 115 bps over the
benchmark.
CBQ, Doha Bank and Noor Bank did not immediately respond to
a request for comment, while Al Hilal and NBAD declined to
comment.
Other banks in the market with deals include Kuwait's Burgan
Bank, which is marketing an up-to-$300 million
two-year loan, and Bahrain's Gulf International Bank,
seeking as much as $400 million from a three-year loan paying an
all-in between 125 and 135 bps over Libor, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC.
Given the sheer scale of borrowing by Gulf banks, there is
uncertainty whether all the deals can be completed. The loan
syndications head said most deals were aggressively priced and
with so many deals on offer, lenders could afford to be choosy.
"In anticipation of a Fed rate hike, Gulf banks are rushing
to borrow in the loan market before rates move northwards,"
Apostolos Bantis, credit analyst at Commerzbank, said of the
rationale behind the current flurry.
He said declining liquidity into 2016 would push more banks
to issue not only loans but also bonds.
Among the banks to have sold dollar-denominated bonds in
November include NBAD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, International
Bank of Qatar and National Bank of Oman.
