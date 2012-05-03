DUBAI May 3 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's Middle East and North Africa investment banking head, Waleed El-Amir, has resigned, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, the latest top banker to leave the U.S. lender.

El-Amir, a veteran Merrill Lynch banker, has been with the bank for 16 years and has been leading the bank's regional investment banking operations from Dubai since 2008.

A spokeswoman for the bank was not immediately available for comment. The source declined to be identified as the matter has not been made public.

Bank of America's investment banking and capital markets group, which is led by co-chief operating officer Tom Montag, has seen upheaval in its upper ranks recently.

Key executives such as European dealmaker Andrea Orcel and corporate and investment banking chairman Michael Rubinoff have departed for other jobs in recent months, leaving few Merrill veterans in top positions.

Last week, the bank hired Alex Wilmot-Sitwell from UBS as president of Europe and emerging markets, excluding Asia.