* Primary market froze for two months as oil plunged
* DIB sukuk draws strong demand, tight pricing
* Pipeline including bank Muscat, GFH, Bahrain may revive
* Approach of U.S. rate hike may encourage issuance
* Dubai sentiment improves after Dubai World debt deal
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Jan 15 Gulf issuers of overseas bonds,
kept on the sidelines by volatile markets, may revive their
issue plans after Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest
Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, completed a $1 billion
sukuk issue.
The capital-boosting sukuk sale, with a perpetual tenor, was
priced after generating $2 billion of demand nearly two months
since the last deal was priced in the region.
Before the primary market froze up, a slew of companies had
announced plans or mandated banks for possible bond issues
including Bank Muscat, Gulf Finance House
and UAE telecommunications giant Etisalat.
Sovereigns such as the Emirate of Sharjah and the Kingdom of
Bahrain have also been looking into U.S. dollar conventional
bond or sukuk issues.
Such plans were put on hold as oil prices collapsed and
emerging markets saw capital outflows late last year.
The big Gulf states have huge fiscal reserves and are
expected to be able to ride out an era of cheap oil fairly
comfortably; Gulf bonds have actually performed well compared to
emerging market counterparts in the last few
months.
But the plunge of Gulf stock markets, which were overvalued
and dominated by panicking retail investors, convinced bond
issuers to stay out of the primary market.
"Volatile markets globally and the ripples in the regional
equity markets soured sentiment in the Gulf bond markets,
keeping issuers and investors at bay, despite strong liquidity
and moderate rises in yield compared to global bonds," a senior
banker with a foreign institution said.
Before the primary market froze up, issuance in the region
was fairly active; Middle East companies raised $46.08 billion
via foreign currency bonds and sukuk in 2014 compared with
$38.38 billion in the previous year.
PIPELINE
The success of DIB's issue on Wednesday may now persuade
issuers to return. The perpetual Tier 1 transaction was offered
at 6.75 percent, trimmed from initial price thoughts of 7
percent.
The healthy demand allowed DIB to sell the sukuk with almost
no new issue premium, and the issue was trading flat in the
secondary market on Thursday.
The deal priced well within some comparable debt; the
perpetual bond of Kuwait's Burgan Bank,
which raised $500 million at 7.25 percent in September 2014, is
now trading at 7.15 percent.
DIB's earlier perpetual debt issue in March 2013, a $1
billion Tier 1 sukuk issue at a profit rate of 6.25 percent, was
14 times subscribed. However, that note was only Basel
II-compliant, whereas the new sukuk will include loss absorption
features at the point of non-viability, making it Basel
III-compliant.
Assuming a 30-50 basis point pick-up to compensate for this
factor, the Dubai lender appears to have left little on the
table for investors.
Other factors may also encourage a revival of Gulf issuance.
Although recent U.S. economic data may have pushed back the
timing of a U.S. interest rate hike, issuers still see the
possibility of one later this year, which would increase loan
rates.
So some issuers may want to establish or maintain a presence
in the bond market now, giving them another fund-raising option
when the loan market eventually starts to tighten.
Some bankers think lower oil prices will make Gulf banks
more cautious about lending, pushing companies toward bonds.
"I think banks will be less aggressive to lend so borrowers
will have to look at public markets," said Abdul Kadir Hussain,
chief executive at Mashreq Capital, the investment unit of
Dubai's Mashreq bank, who oversees about $1.2 billion of assets.
"Benchmark rates are likely to stay low at least for the
first half, so even if spreads widen a bit, a borrower could
still get an attractive all-in funding cost."
Some analysts also think that as Gulf governments' oil
revenues tumble, they will not rely entirely on their reserves
to fund spending but will tap the bond market more, leading to
both sovereign and quasi-sovereign issues. This may be
particularly true of Bahrain and Oman, the financially weakest
of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.
DUBAI
Dubai names may have an especially good window to issue
after conglomerate Dubai World said this week that it had
finalised a deal with a "substantial majority" of creditors to
back its $14.6 billion debt restructuring.
Since the announcement early this week, the yield on the
emirate's dollar sukuk due May 2022 has dropped
15 basis points to 3.37 percent, within 6 bps of the record low
hit last June. The broader S&P MENA (Middle East and North
Africa) bond and sukuk index has tightened 5 bps in the same
period.
"The restructuring deal has removed uncertainty over the
debt in the next few years, and the fact they are paying part of
the debt early, even though it's a small part, is a positive for
Dubai credits," a senior banker with a foreign bank said.
Dubai World had been in talks with lenders for months to
secure a renegotiation of terms of the debt deal it signed in
2011, which followed a 2009 standstill request.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)