* GCC bonds outperformed other emerging markets for years
* Most fiscal, current account surpluses are now gone
* So GCC has underperformed some regions in past two weeks
* Saudi CDS jump close to Philippine levels
* GCC bonds may diverge further, splitting into three
classes
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Aug 25 International bonds from the
Gulf's wealthy energy-exporting countries are losing some of
their safe-haven status as an era of low oil prices looms.
For several years, bonds from the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council appeared almost immune to global
instability, handily outperforming debt from other emerging
markets.
Unlike most of the world, GCC governments enjoyed big budget
surpluses that let them spend their way out of trouble. Current
account surpluses and currency pegs to the U.S. dollar protected
the GCC from currency devaluation jitters elsewhere.
But as oil hits new six-year lows, most of those surpluses
have vanished. A Reuters poll last week found economists expect
all GCC states to post fiscal deficits this year, and half of
them to post current account deficits.
So investors are starting to re-examine their assumptions
about the Gulf, and during the last two weeks of global market
turmoil, GCC bonds have not escaped a general emerging markets
sell-off.
"The sharp drop in oil prices, especially if it persists for
too long, will lead to a re-pricing of GCC credit risk" as
economic growth slows, said Apostolos Bantis, Dubai-based credit
analyst at Commerzbank.
Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging
market debt at Union Investment Privatfonds in Germany, noted
that while GCC bonds outperformed Russian and Latin American
debt in recent weeks, they underperformed Asia and Eastern
Europe.
"GCC bonds are not a safe haven any more ... They are
relatively in the middle of the emerging market credit
universe."
The spread of a February 2021 dollar bond from Qtel
International Finance, part of Qatar's state-run
telecommunications firm, over a January 2021 bond from South
Korea's Export-Import Bank has widened to 49 basis
points from 8 bps in the past two weeks.
In a dramatic sign of changing perceptions, five-year Saudi
credit default swaps jumped as high as 120 bps
this week, doubling from end-July.
The implied probability of a sovereign debt default stayed
low at under 10 percent. But Saudi CDS moved from the area of
countries such as South Korea, at 73 bps, to the
neighbourhood of the Philippines, at 114 bps.
CONFIDENCE
A collapse of confidence in GCC bonds still looks very
unlikely. The big GCC states have huge financial reserves, and
the small ones can count on help from their neighbours during
any crisis.
"GCC credit risk remains in better shape compared to most
other emerging market bonds mainly because of the stronger
underlying fundamentals, higher credit ratings and sufficient
liquidity buffers from the government to intervene and support
the markets in case of need," Bantis said.
Though dollar/Saudi riyal forwards have hit 12-year
highs as banks hedge against a currency devaluation, economists
think the risk is tiny. Forwards only imply roughly a 1 percent
riyal drop in the next 12 months.
GCC bonds will remain protected to some degree by their big
local investor bases; historically, GCC institutions with few
investment options in the region have been eager to buy bonds
when foreigners sell.
The Gulf's Islamic bonds have held up relatively well in the
past two weeks because the appetite of local Islamic investors
for them exceeds supply.
Nevertheless, bond prices within the GCC may increasingly
diverge as wary investors divide the region into three classes.
At the top are Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, with giant fiscal
reserves relative to small populations.
In the middle are Saudi Arabia, which is wealthy but has a
big population to support and a huge budget deficit, and Dubai,
which is not directly dependent on oil but has substantial debts
and is exposed to any GCC-wide slowdown.
The spread of state-controlled Saudi Electricity Co's 2023
dollar sukuk over the 2022 bond of Abu Dhabi
state fund Mubadala has widened to 44 bps from 26
bps at end-2014.
Bahrain and Oman, with modest financial reserves and big
fiscal deficits, come in the bottom class. "I am very cautious
on weaker credits like Bahrain, where downgrade risk to junk is
very high," Dergachev said.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)