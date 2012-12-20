* Morocco's bonds bid up in secondary market
* Investors accept political, economic risks in Arab world
* Egyptian, Tunisian bonds resilient despite recent unrest
* Substantial Gulf investor interest is expected
* But Jordan yields in uptrend since early 2012
By Mala Pancholia and Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, Dec 20 Morocco's spectacular debut in the
dollar-denominated bond market this month is good news for other
countries that have been affected by the Arab Spring uprisings
and may try to borrow money overseas next year.
The Moroccan government's success in issuing $1.5 billion of
bonds, which drew about $12 billion in orders and were bought
mostly by U.S.-based investors, was partly due to low yield
levels globally and foreign investors' desperation for returns.
But it also signalled investors were willing to accept a
substantial amount of political risk in the Arab world - which
is heartening for countries such as Egypt and Tunisia, where
governments are struggling to finance budget deficits but have
recently faced flare-ups of political unrest.
"There could be a strong bid for bonds from North African
countries, provided the domestic political situation can be
resolved," said Raza Agha, chief economist for the Middle East
and Africa at VTB Capital in London.
He estimated high external and budgetary financing
requirements in Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia could prompt each of
those countries to issue between $500 million and $1.5 billion
of bonds internationally next year.
Some of the debt may be in the form of sukuk, since all of
the countries are laying the legal framework for issues of
Islamic bonds, Agha noted.
INSTABILITY
Morocco has not experienced revolutions like Egypt and
Tunisia, but it faces similar political and economic pressures.
The monarchy responded to the Arab Spring last year by
ceding more of its power over political, economic and security
affairs to the elected government, but it risks further mass
protests for greater democracy. Meanwhile, the euro zone's
economic slump has seriously damaged Morocco's trade and state
budget.
That made this month's smooth bond issue impressive -
especially Morocco's ability to sell $500 million of debt in the
form of ultra-long, 30-year bonds, which appeared to be a vote
of confidence in the country's long-term future.
The strong secondary market performance of the bonds since
issue has been even more impressive, suggesting investors who
failed to buy the paper in the primary market are willing to pay
a premium for it.
The $1 billion, 4.25 percent, 10-year tranche
was bid at 100.4 cents on the dollar on Thursday, up from an
issue price of 99.2. The $500 million, 5.5 percent, 30-year
tranche was bid at 101.5, up from 97.5.
A substantial number of investors appears to be calculating
that Morocco's political tensions can be managed, while aid from
Gulf Arab states and the international community - in August the
International Monetary Fund approved a $6.2 billion, two-year
precautionary line of credit for Morocco - will prevent economic
disaster.
SECONDARY MARKET
Morocco has an advantage over many of the Arab Spring
states; it has an investment-grade credit rating, BBB- from
Standard & Poor's.
Nevertheless, the secondary market performances of the other
countries' bonds over the last several weeks suggest investors
are making similar calculations there.
Egypt, for example, has been engulfed in political turmoil
over an effort by President Mohamed Mursi to give himself more
power and push through a controversial new constitution. Cairo
has had to postpone a request for a $4.8 billion IMF loan, and
suspend planned tax increases that would have helped it secure
the aid.
But the yield on the country's $1 billion, 10-year bond
, issued in 2010, has risen only about 70 basis
points to 5.83 percent since the crisis began in late November.
That is smaller than spikes of 1 percentage point or more
that occurred at times of political tension in 2011 and early
2012, and the yield remains far below this year's peak above 8.0
percent.
Similarly, Tunisia has experienced an upsurge of unrest with
the approach of next year's elections. A Tunisian policeman was
killed during clashes with suspected Islamist fighters near the
border with Algeria last week; early this month, police broke up
fighting in Tunis when pro-government Islamists attacked labour
union members.
But the yield on the country's 400 million euro bond
, issued in 2005 and maturing in 2020, has stayed
flat at around 5.30 percent - its lowest level since January
2011, at the time of the Tunisian revolution.
One factor supporting the prices of North African bonds is
the prospect of more investment in them from the oil-rich Gulf.
Gulf companies have shown increasing interest in buying
North African assets under new governments created by the Arab
Spring - Dubai's Emirates NBD said on Thursday that it
would buy the Egyptian banking arm of BNP Paribas -
and portfolio investment in fixed income is expected to follow.
Interest could be boosted further if the North African
governments issue debt in the form of sukuk, because of the
large pool of cash-rich Islamic funds in the Gulf.
Last month Abu Dhabi-based asset manager Invest AD launched
a fixed income fund that will focus on the Middle East and
Africa.
"I believe Gulf investors are already looking at North
African opportunities..." said Invest AD portfolio manager
Dilawer Farazi. "We expect more issuance from this region given
the funding requirements, and we expect regional investors to
participate."
The only Arab Spring-affected country with its bond yields
in a clear uptrend is Jordan, which was rocked by violent
protests in November over fuel subsidy cuts. King Abdullah has
made some constitutional reforms and his counsellors say turnout
at a parliamentary poll in January will test public support for
the pace of political change.
The performance of Jordan's $750 million bond maturing in
2015 suggests investors may be less confident
than they are in the cases of Egypt and Tunisia that the country
has found a model to resolve political and economic problems.
The bond's yield is down from peaks above 6.0 percent in
early 2011, but has been trending up since the second quarter of
this year and has now reached 5.0 percent.
Earlier this year Jordan was considering an international,
conventional bond issue of up to $1.5 billion to cover some of
its financing needs, but the issue did not materialise. In
September, parliament passed a law allowing a sovereign sukuk
issue, but it is unclear when that might occur.
