DUBAI, April 27 One of the United Arab Emirates'
(UAE) most prominent businessmen is leading calls for
regulations across the Gulf Arab region to smooth the transfer
of ownership of family businesses after the death of the
founder.
Family businesses generate more than 80 per cent of the
non-oil gross domestic product in the Gulf, according to
accountancy firm PwC, a sector of the economy each nation is
trying to bolster, especially in the lower oil price
environment.
However, many of these empires are run by ageing patriarchs
and so there is much attention on how these businesses hand over
control to the next generation.
Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, considered the most prominent member
of one of the largest merchant families in the Gulf, is calling
for new rules to govern a process that can currently get bogged
down if families are in disagreement.
Ghurair, the billionaire chief executive of Dubai-based
lender Mashreq and chairman of conglomerate Al Ghurair
Investment, among his titles, would like to see the introduction
of wills and trusts that are compliant with Islamic principles
to allow the passing of control to future generations.
A draft law will be submitted to Gulf policymakers this year
that will include rules governing concepts such as Islamic
family trusts and family ownership, said Ghurair at a meeting of
the Family Business Network, an association representing Gulf
family businesses.
At present, many family businesses from the region opt to
register their companies in places such as the Cayman Islands
because of the legal weaknesses in their home markets.
Initial public offerings are "the best of the worst" routes
for families planning their succession, Ghurair said, with
families often only taking that decision if being faced with a
breakup of the company.
Especially in the UAE, family businesses have been reluctant
to float units or their holding companies as local listing rules
have dictated owners must sell a minimum of 55 percent --
although new rules reducing this figure to 30 percent were
published earlier this month.
The concept of wills and trusts will be officially launched
for the first time in the region at the end of this month.
However, this will be restricted to non-Muslim individuals
registering through the court of the Dubai International
Financial Centre, the emirate's financial free zone.
UAE family businesses have paid better attention to
corporate governance in the wake of the financial crisis and to
avoid future legal disputes when it comes to family succession.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Mark Potter)