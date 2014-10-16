DUBAI Oct 16 About $180 billion of contracts
for new construction projects will be awarded in wealthy Gulf
states this year, the largest amount for six years, despite
falling oil prices, according to a study published on Thursday.
Brent crude oil sank to a four-year low below $83 a
barrel on Thursday because of ample supply and the prospect of a
weak global economy. It has dropped from a peak of $115 in June.
If current prices are sustained for a long period, perhaps a
year or so, oil revenues of the Gulf states will be reduced and
governments could become less willing to spend, and decide to
cut back on projects, construction industry executives and
analysts said.
So far, however, there is no clear sign that cutbacks are
looming in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, which
comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates, they said.
"We are going to beat the 2013 figure this year with $180
billion worth of contracts awarded," said Edward James, director
of analysis at MEED Projects, an online project tracking firm
which conducted the study.
"This is driven by substantial projects that were awarded
this year by Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait."
Last year, $156 billion of projects were awarded in the GCC,
largely by governments and state-backed companies, as most Gulf
countries recovered strongly from the global financial crisis
and spent on major infrastructure projects designed to help
their economies diversify beyond oil. At the peak of the boom in
2008, GCC contracts totalled about $200 billion.
The concern for the construction industry is that oil prices
could drop for an extended period below the "break-even" levels
which governments need to balance their budgets.
This would not be disastrous for the governments; they have
built up huge financial reserves which in many cases could cover
heavy spending for years to come. Also, governments in the big
GCC economies have little debt and could easily borrow from
markets.
But the experience of running budget deficits could cause
governments to become more cautious about spending. Saudi Arabia
will have a break-even price of $90.70 a barrel in 2015, the
International Monetary Fund has estimated; the UAE would face a
level of $73.30, Kuwait $53.30 and Qatar $77.60.
"I would say Saudi Arabia and the UAE are most likely to
delay projects or put some on hold if there's a sustained drop
in prices," said Regard Aboo Yakou, Qatar country manager at
construction consulting firm Hill International.
Steven Miller, senior vice president for business
development at construction firm Shapoorji Pallonji, said: "I've
heard that the time to worry is if it goes below the $80 mark."
He added, "We have not seen anything stopping yet, but if
prices continue falling maybe it will. Metro projects may stop,
but housing and hospitals will be built."
In the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings, Gulf governments
are keen to buy social peace with welfare spending, so building
projects in this area might be the last to be cut back.
David Clifton, regional development director for the Middle
East at consultancy Faithful+Gould, said: "Should the oil price
remain low for a sustained period or fall much further, it is
quite reasonable to expect that there will be an evaluation of
the feasibility of future government-related projects.
"This would appear to be an unknown at present. Should this
occur, a slowing or suspension of some developments in the
pipeline would almost certainly occur as governments look at the
oil price barrel versus the break-even point for their budgets."
SAUDI SLOWS
One surprise in the MEED report was that Saudi Arabia, the
biggest market in the region, looks set to slow its contract
awards substantially this year. It is expected to award projects
worth about $40 billion, down from $66 billion in 2013, MEED
said.
This appears to be part of a trend towards fiscal prudence
which started well before the oil price slide began. After years
of rapid spending growth, the government last December announced
a 2014 budget which envisaged total state spending rising just
4.3 percent - the slowest rate in a decade.
"Saudi's performance this year has been surprising...We were
expecting a lot more contracts. We certainly have seen a decline
in tendering and awarding projects," said James. "Whether or not
that's related to the oil prices is not known."
Some construction firms in Saudi Arabia have blamed delays
to projects on government bureaucracy, difficulties in making
land available, and labour reforms designed to reduce the
country's reliance on foreign workers.
An estimated one million foreign workers left Saudi Arabia
last year during a crackdown on illegal immigrants, and
construction firms have sometimes struggled to assemble enough
staff.
