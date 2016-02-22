(Repeats with no change to text)
* Iraqi PM stands up to Iran's Soleimani on war operations
* Abadi puts internal reconciliation, detente with Saudi on
agenda
* Grand Ayatollah said to back Abadi's move to streamline
cabinet
* Oil price collapse, Iran's allies main challenge to
Abadi's rule
By Maher Chmaytelli
BAGHDAD, Feb 21 (Reuters)- - As fighting in Iraq raged last
summer, Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani came across
unexpected opposition to his plans to defeat Islamic State.
Soleimani is the commander of Iran's al-Quds brigade and has
been a key figure in the fight against the Sunni Islamist group
in Iraq. That fight has been led not by Iraq's army but by
Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias.
But in August, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told
Soleimani that a planned assault on the Sunni city of Ramadi
should be left to the Iraqi army, according to a government
official and two diplomats.
Abadi, a 64-year-old Shi'ite, wanted the militias to stay
away to avoid inflaming ethnic tensions, the sources said.
Abadi's office declined to comment on the story, which has
been repeated in Baghdad's diplomatic circles for months. Three
Iraqi politicians denied it ever happened.
But the government official and the diplomats said the
incident was one of a series of moves by Abadi to assert his
authority as leader and to distance himself from Tehran and the
militias that came to Baghdad's rescue in 2014 and early 2015.
Abadi has begun to push for reconciliation between Iraq's
Shi'ites and Sunnis, and for better relations with Sunni Arab
neighbours like Saudi Arabia, they said.
If he can bridge the gap between rival sectarian communities
as he has promised, he will have gone a long way towards
reuniting a country which has been deeply riven since the fall
of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
According to the government official and the two diplomats,
Abadi also objected to Soleimani's plane landing at Baghdad
airport without prior permission. Abadi was also irritated that
Soleimani used an official VIP hall at the airport when entering
Iraq, even though he was not officially invited by the
government.
The deterioration in their relationship, the sources said,
began in August when Soleimani attended a top Iraqi security
meeting run by Abadi and behaved in, what one source said, was
"a bossy manner as if Iraq was an Iranian protectorate".
This, the sources said, had led Abadi to ask Soleimani why
he was at the meeting. The Iranian general had then left.
"Abadi questioned his presence. It was a matter of Iraqi
sovereignty and nationalism," one Western diplomat said.
Abadi's office declined to comment.
The Iraqi government official said Abadi and Soleimani had
not fought but were "keeping an operational, business-like
relationship. We can't say it's warm".
Whatever the case, Soleimani has receded from public view in
Iraq in the past six months. The omnipresent posters and
television images of him on the battlefield have all but
disappeared.
There are likely to be limits to that change. Iran's allies
within Abadi's Shi'ite camp are pushing back against his more
muscular stance, while the collapse in oil prices has cut the
government budget, said Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi government
adviser and an expert on Islamic State.
For now though, Abadi seems to be trying to deliver on his
initial address to parliament in 2014 in which he painted a
vision of a decentralised and united Iraq.
VICTORY IN RAMADI
The army's victory in Ramadi against the ultra-hardline Sunni
militant group was a key moment.
An elite corps of the Iraqi army dislodged Islamic State
from the city, the largest in western Iraq, in the final days of
2015. Support came from U.S. warplanes while Sunni tribesmen
held the ground behind the army lines.
The army is now preparing to take on Islamic State in
Falluja, a bastion of Sunni jihadists to the west of Baghdad,
and plans to start a push towards Mosul, the largest northern
city.
It was the fall of Mosul to Islamic State in 2014 that
forced the exit of Abadi's predecessor Nuri al-Maliki. Many
Iraqi lawmakers blamed Maliki for the Iraqi army's defeat in the
city. Crucially, Maliki lost the backing of Grand Ayatollah Ali
al-Sistani, a reclusive octogenarian who enjoys almost mythical
status among millions of Shi'ite followers and wields authority
that few Iraqi politicians openly challenge.
Sistani called for a consensus candidate. Abadi was Maliki's
replacement, in part because he promised to heal the sectarian
rift between Iraq's Shi'ite and Sunnis.
The new prime minister grew up in Baghdad amongst Sunni,
Christians and other communities.
"His father was a prominent doctor. (Abadi) is used to
living with other communities," said Mustafa Alani, an Iraqi
security analyst with the Geneva-based think-tank Gulf Research
Center.
After more than 20 years in exile in Britain where he
studied in the northern English city of Manchester and worked as
an electrical engineer, Abadi returned to Iraq in 2003 following
the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam's Baath party.
Like Maliki, Abadi is a member of the Shi'ite Dawa Party,
which along with other Shi'ite groups carried out a
U.S.-initiated de-Baathification campaign, effectively removing
Sunnis from state, army and police positions.
A decade ago, Abadi backed that campaign. But when he became
prime minister he promised to unite the country. At first, he
struggled to assert himself. Some U.S. officials then perceived
him as a weak leader who needed the backing of the militias.
But in the past few months that perception has begun to
shift. On Feb. 9 he renewed a bid to dismantle the country's
patronage system and root out corruption. Abadi said he wants a
government reshuffle with technocrats as ministers.
The move surprised several groups of his ruling coalition,
the government official said. "He made the announcement straight
to the media, without consulting the party leaders."
Abadi has also improved relations with Iran's regional rival
Saudi Arabia. In December, Riyadh reopened its embassy in
Baghdad, 25 years after it shut following Iraq's invasion of
Kuwait. Saudi Ambassador Thamer Al-Shabhan told newspapers the
move would enable greater cooperation against extremism.
The closer ties survived their first test in January, when
Saudi Arabia executed Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. The Iraqi
government resisted pressure from Shi'ite groups to break off
ties and instead offered to mediate between Riyadh and Tehran.
"Abadi has kept himself at arm's length" from Iran, said a
European diplomat. "He has only been to Tehran two or three
times in 18 months, not like his predecessor who would go all
the time."
THE LIMITS TO CHANGE
Convincing Sunni Iraqis that he is sincere will not be easy.
Parliamentary speaker Salim al-Jabouri, the most senior Sunni in
the Iraqi state, said Abadi is showing good intentions but "does
not use all of his authority to do what he promised to do".
Many Shi'ite politicians feel like Abadi is already too
accommodating. Shi'ite political parties continue to back
de-Baathification measures affecting tens of thousands of
Sunnis. They also oppose the creation of a National Guard that
would incorporate provincial forces like the Sunnis who are
fighting Islamic State.
The government official said most Shi'ite politicians still
have a strong anti-Sunni feeling. After Abadi's recent call for
reforms, some Shi'ite government officials even discussed
replacing the prime minister, the official said.
The European diplomat said the resistance Abadi faced made
it hard to implement real change. "The feeling remains that
Sunnis should pay the price for what they have done under
Saddam," he said.
The sharp drop in oil prices and growing economic crisis in
Iraq make things even harder.
"For the prime minister you can't not spend on the military,
otherwise you can't defeat (Islamic State)," the same diplomat
said. "He has a lot less money to play with than any of his
predecessors have had since 2003."
Abadi's limited influence on the Shi'ite militias was
apparent in January when his government failed to stop revenge
attacks on Sunni civilians after Islamic State carried out a
series of bombings east of Baghdad.
"Instead of holding Shi'ite militias to account the
authorities have turned a blind eye to this shocking rampage. In
some cases abductions and killings took place in full view of
local authorities, who failed to intervene," said James Lynch,
Deputy Director of Amnesty International's Middle East and North
Africa Programme.
