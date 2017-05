IS spokesman and head of external operations Abu Muhammad al-Adnani is pictured in this undated handout photo, courtesy the U.S. Department of State. U.S. Department of State/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that Islamic State leader Abu Muhammad al-Adnani was killed in a U.S. air strike on Aug. 30 in Syria.

The United States had said on Aug. 30 that Adnani had been targeted in a strike, but it stopped short of confirming his death. Russia's Defense Ministry said on Aug. 31 that a Russian air strike had killed Adnani.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)