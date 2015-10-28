(Adds quotes, details)
MOSCOW Oct 28 Militants in Afghanistan who have
switched sides to Islamic State pose a growing risk to Central
Asia, Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia's Federal Security
Service, was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency on
Wednesday.
Kremlin officials view the ex-Soviet republics of Central
Asia as a last line of defence stopping Islamist militants
reaching Russia itself, and say they worry the region's fragile
security forces may not hold up without help.
"The escalation of tension in Afghanistan is a source of
serious concern," the news agency quoted Bortnikov as saying.
"Numerous militant groups that are part of the Taliban are
concentrated on the northern borders of that country."
"Some of them have taken up the banner of Islamic State,
which has led to a sharp increase in the threat of terrorists
infiltrating Central Asia," Bortnikov said.
The Kremlin cited the threat from Islamic State as the
reason for its military intervention in Syria, though Western
governments accused Russia of getting involved to prop up its
ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Russia's heightened attention to Central Asia -- a region
that for centuries has been the subject of geo-political rivalry
between great powers -- coincides with a renewed interest in the
area in the United States.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will, starting late this
week, travel to all five central Asian republics, the State
Department said in a statement.
He will use the visits to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan,
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to meet senior
government leaders and to discuss regional issues, the statement
said.
