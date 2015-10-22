MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia is concerned about the concentration of Islamist terror groups in northern Afghanistan, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"We are worried about the concentration of these groups in the north of the country on the borders with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan," Zakharova told a news conference. "I think Russia's reasons for this concern are obvious." (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt and Andrew Osborn)