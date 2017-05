A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces have targeted Islamic State militants with eight air strikes in Syria and nine in Iraq since early on Friday, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

In Syria, the air strikes hit Islamic State positions near Al Hasakah and Kobani, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Iraq, they hit Islamic State positions near Bayji, Mosul and Fallujah, among other places, it said.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)