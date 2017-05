An EA-18G Growler launches from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in this U.S. Navy picture taken in the Arabian Gulf October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Philip Wagner Jr./Handout via Reuters/Files

WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces conducted 10 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, mostly targeting the contested city of Kobani, and two strikes in Iraq since Monday, the U.S. military said.

Eight air strikes near Kobani destroyed 14 Islamic State fighting positions and a building, and damaged a second building, the military said in a statement on Tuesday. In Iraq, the strikes were near al Qaim and al Asad, according to the Combined Joint Task Force.

