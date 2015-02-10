Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON The United States and its coalition partners struck four units of Islamic State militants amid 11 air strikes in Iraq since early Monday, the U.S. military said in a statement.
The strikes, near seven Iraqi cities including Tal Afar, Kirkuk and Bayji, also hit an Islamic State bunker, fighting positions, a checkpoint and other targets, said the statement released on Tuesday.
The U.S.-led coalition also conducted one air strike in Dayr az Zawr, Syria, hitting an Islamic State vehicle, the statement said.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.