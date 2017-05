A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition launched seven air strikes in Iraq against Islamic State militants since early Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The air strikes, conducted near Mosul, Sinjar, Tal Afar and Tikrit, hit two units of militant fighters as well as a fighting position, several buildings and other targets, the task force said on Monday.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)