WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with seven air strikes from Wednesday to Thursday morning, with Canada taking part in the strikes for the first time, the U.S. military said on Thursday.

Forces hit Islamic State vehicles, a garrison, and fighting positions near Al Hasakah, Ar Raqqah and Kobani, according to a statement.

In Iraq 12 air strikes over the same period hit Islamic Sate tactical units, a tunnel system, buildings and other targets near Bayji, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar, the statement said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)