WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants with nine air strikes in Iraq and seven in Syria since early on Thursday, the U.S. military said on Friday.

In Syria, the air strikes hit Islamic State positions near Al Hasakah and Kobani, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Iraq, the air strikes hit Islamic State positions near Bayji, Mosul and Fallujah, among other places, it said.

