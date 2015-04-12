A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout/Files

WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with three air strikes from Saturday to Sunday morning, and also conducted 10 air strikes in Iraq, the U.S. military said.

All strikes in Syria were near Kobani, while the Iraq strikes hit near Bayji, Mosul, Ramadi and Sinjar, it said in a statement.

