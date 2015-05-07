WASHINGTON The U.S.-led military coalition launched 14 air strikes in Iraq and four in Syria against Islamic State militants since early on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

The military statement said strikes in Syria near Al Hasakah involved attack and fighter aircraft. It said the strikes in Iraq involved attack, bomber, fighter and drone aircraft and were near Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Fallujah, Kirkuk, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

The strikes all took place between 8 a.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. on Thursday local time, the statement said.

(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Bill Trott)