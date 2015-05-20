WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition staged 25 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq since early on Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operation said on Wednesday.

In Iraq, 16 air strikes targeted al Asad, Falluja, Mosul, Sinjar, Bayji and Huwayja, the task force said. The statement did not list any air strikes near Ramadi. Islamic State forces said they had taken full control of the western Iraqi city of Ramadi on Sunday.

In Syria, nine air strikes hit near al Hasaka and the key border town of Kobani, the task force said.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Will Dunham)