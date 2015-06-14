WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces conducted 12 air strikes against Islamic State targets in seven Iraqi cities on Saturday, the U.S. military said.

The strikes destroyed buildings, excavators, heavy machine guns and a tunnel system and struck Islamic State tactical units and rocket-firing and mortaring positions, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday.

The strikes occurred near Mosul, Sinjar, Tal Afar, Baiji, Falluja, Baghdadi and Makhmur, it said in a statement.

One strike was conducted in Syria, near Aleppo, it said.

