Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 15 air strikes in Iraq and seven in Syria gainst Islamic State on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said.
Six strikes in Ramadi hit multiple Islamic State targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday, as Iraqi forces attempt to retake the city from the militants.
Other air strikes in Iraq hit near Mosul, Fallujah, Sinjar, Tal Afar, Sultan Abdallah, Rawah and Qayyarah, the coalition said in a statement.
In Syria, the air strikes hit near five cities including the militant stronghold of Raqqa, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Ros Russell)
MOSUL, Iraq Fly-blown corpses of Islamic State militants (IS) littered the streets of a district in Mosul on Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the jihadists' control.