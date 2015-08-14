WASHINGTON A U.S.-led coalition conducted 23 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq on Thursday, concentrating on targets near Ramadi to surround and then retake the city, according to a military statement on Friday.

The six strikes near the Anbar capital Ramadi hit Islamic State tactical units and a fighting position, and also destroyed buildings, improvised explosive devices, vehicles and a recoilless rifle, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

Col. Mike Indovina, a spokesman for the coalition, said in the statement that the strikes would help Iraq's forces advance to the point where they could encircle Ramadi.

The provincial capital fell to Islamic State in May.

