WASHINGTON The United States and its allies carried out 21 air strikes on Islamic State forces in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement on Sunday.

The greatest concentration of action came near Fallujah, Iraq, where staging areas, a building and a bunker were hit in five air strikes. Twelve other attacks were carried out near six other Iraqi cities, hitting tactical units, fighting positions, weapons and other Islamic State assets, the statement said.

In Syria, four air strikes hit construction equipment, a tactical unit and a fighting position.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Kevin Liffey)