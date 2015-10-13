Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State conducted 11 air strikes in Iraq and three in Syria on Monday, according to the task force organizing the operation.
In Iraq, four strikes near Ramadi destroyed six Islamic State buildings, two command and control nodes and five fighting positions, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Tuesday. Other air strikes hit near Mosul, Baiji, Sinjar and Tal Afar, it said in a statement.
In Syria, strikes near Abu Kamal and Dayr Az Zawr each destroyed a crude oil collection point, it said. The third strike, near Al Hawl, destroyed a fighting position and two vehicles, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.