WASHINGTON Dec 21 U.S.-led forces attacked
Islamic State targets on Sunday with 13 air strikes in Iraq and
three in Syria, using fighter, bomber and other aircraft, the
U.S. military said.
Four of the Iraq strikes were near Sinjar in the north of
the country, which destroyed Islamic State buildings, tactical
units and vehicles, while other Iraqi cities targeted included
Tal Afar, Ramadi, Mosul and Baiji, according to the Combined
Joint Task Force.
The strikes in Syria over the weekend were focused around
the contested city of Kobani near the Turkish border, it said in
a statement. There were five air strikes near Kobani on Saturday
followed by the three on Sunday.
In Iraq, U.S. and partner nations conducted eight air
strikes on Saturday, including near Tal Afar, Ar Rutba, Mosul
and Baiji, the task force said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Greg Mahlich)