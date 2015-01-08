(Iraqi cities, not Iranian, in third paragraph)

WASHINGTON Jan 8 The United States and its allies conducted 13 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq in the past two days, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

In Syria, five strikes by fighter and bomber aircraft near the city of Kobani hit fighting positions and a staging area while another near Al Hasakah hit crude oil pumps and well heads.

Air strikes near the Iraqi cities of Al Rutbah, Tal Afar, Kirkuk, Fallujah, Al Asad and Sinjar destroyed or damaged units, a checkpoint and vehicles belonging to Islamic State, which is trying to establish an Islamic caliphate in the Middle East.

