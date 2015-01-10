(Adds details on damages)
WASHINGTON Jan 10 American-led forces launched
12 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria since
Friday, all but one of them near the contested city of Kobani,
the U.S. military said.
The strikes near Kobani hit two large Islamic State units
and destroyed 15 of its fighting positions, the Combined Joint
Task Force said in a statement Saturday. They also destroyed an
Islamic State building and one tactical unit, it said.
Another strike in Syria, near al Hasakah, destroyed two
Islamic State guard facilities, the statement said.
U.S. and partner nations also launched three air strikes in
Iraq, striking an Islamic State-controlled bridge near Erbil,
destroying two militant vehicles near Ramadi and two Islamic
State fighting positions near Mosul, it said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Louise Heavens)