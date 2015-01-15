WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S.-led forces launched 11
air strikes each in Syria and Iraq since Wednesday, targeting
Islamic State fighters, equipment and buildings, the U.S.
military said.
Five of the strikes in Syria were in the contested city of
Kobani near the Turkish border, where they destroyed four
fighting positions, a building and a tactical unit, the Combined
Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.
U.S. and partner nations launched strikes near seven Iraqi
cities including Mosul, Baiji and al Qaim, destroying a shipping
container, tactical units, buildings, boats and land vehicles,
it said.
