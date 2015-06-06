WASHINGTON, June 6 The United States and its
allies have conducted 14 air strikes targeting Islamic State
militants in Iraq since early on Friday and an additional seven
targeting them in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force carrying
out the operations said on Saturday.
In Syria, air strikes using bomber, attack and fighter
aircraft hit near al Hasaka and Kobani, it said in a statement.
In Iraq, air strikes conducted using fighter and drone aircraft
targeted areas near Baghdadi, Baiji, Habbaniyah, Haditha,
Makhmur, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar, it added.
The air strikes were conducted between 8 a.m. local time on
Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Doina Chiacu)