UPDATE 2-UK proposes clean-air zones, scrappage scheme for polluting cars
* Consultation runs to June 15, results seen around July 31 (Adds criticism from Labour, Friends of the Earth)
WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. and coalition forces conducted 13 air strikes targeting Islamic State in Iraq on Thursday, as well as 10 strikes against the militant group in Syria, the U.S. military said.
The attacks were intended to diminish the support systems for Islamic State, hurting its "morale and ability to sustain the fight in forward tactical battle areas," Colonel Wayne Marotto, chief of public affairs for the Combined Joint Task Force, said in a statement on Friday.
In Iraq, forces hit targets near Kirkuk, Mosul, Ramadi, Tal Afar and Walweed, destroying a motorcycle, an excavator, weaponry, armored vehicles and other targets, the statement said.
The Syria strikes were concentrated near Raqqa, where they destroyed Islamic State fighting positions, a vehicle and a rocket system, and near Day Az Zawr, where they hit four crude-oil collection points. There were also two air strikes near Kobani, the military said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
* Consultation runs to June 15, results seen around July 31 (Adds criticism from Labour, Friends of the Earth)
KOIDU, Sierra Leone, May 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A dispute over a bridge in eastern Sierra Leone thought to span diamond deposits has divided a local community with a foreign mining company accused of illegally mining the area after volunteering to rebuild the overpass.