WASHINGTON, July 6 U.S.-led forces conducted 11 air strikes in Iraq and eight more in Syria against Islamic State forces on Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations said on Monday.
In Iraq, air strikes using attack, fighter, bomber and drone aircraft were conducted near Bayji, Falluja, Haditha, Kirkuk, Makhmur, Ramadi and Sinjar, the statement said.
In Syria, air strikes that were carried out using bomber, drone and fighter aircraft were conducted near Al Hasakah, Ar Raqqah and Kobani, the statement said.
The statement said the U.S.-led forces also conducted one air strike near the Syrian city of Aleppo "against a network of veteran" al Qaeda operatives it called the "Khorasan Group."
"All aircraft returned to base safely," the statement said.
