WASHINGTON, July 28 The United States and its
allies conducted 23 air strikes against Islamic State forces in
Iraq and nine in Syria on Monday in the latest round of daily
attacks on the militant group, the joint task force overseeing
the air strikes said on Tuesday.
In Iraq, air strikes using attack, fighter-attack, bomber
and drone aircraft targeted Islamic State forces near Al Qaim,
Bayji, Habbaniyah, Haditha, Makhmur, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and
Tal Afar, the statement said.
In Syria, air strikes targeted Islamic State forces near Al
Hasakah and Aleppo, the task force said.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Bill Trott)