COLUMN-OPEC signals cuts extension, oil traders ponder response: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has indicated OPEC will extend its current production cuts for at least another six months to the end of 2017 and maybe further.
WASHINGTON Oct 8 The United States and its allies launched 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Wednesday and two air strikes targeting the militant group in Syria, the task force leading the operations said.
The strikes in Iraq were focused near six citis: Bayji, Kirkuk, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Sultan Abdalla, the U.S.-led task force said in a statement released on Thursday. In Syria, the two strikes hit Islamic State oil collection targets near Al Hawl, it said. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 8 Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has indicated OPEC will extend its current production cuts for at least another six months to the end of 2017 and maybe further.
* OPEC output cut extension likely, says Saudi energy minister