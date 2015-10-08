WASHINGTON Oct 8 The United States and its allies launched 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Wednesday and two air strikes targeting the militant group in Syria, the task force leading the operations said.

The strikes in Iraq were focused near six citis: Bayji, Kirkuk, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Sultan Abdalla, the U.S.-led task force said in a statement released on Thursday. In Syria, the two strikes hit Islamic State oil collection targets near Al Hawl, it said. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)