WASHINGTON Oct 16 A coalition led by the United
States conducted three air strikes against Islamic State in
Syria on Thursday and bombarded the militant group with 21
strikes in Iraq, according to a statement released on Friday.
The Combined Joint Task Force said the Syria strikes near
Aleppo, Washiyah and Mar'a hit tactical units and an improvised
explosive device cluster, and also destroyed a vehicle and
motorcycle used by Islamic State.
The Iraq strikes were concentrated near Ramadi, with seven
attacks hitting tactical units and also destroying fighting
positions, a mortar position, an improvised explosive device
cluster, vehicles and a supply pile, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu)