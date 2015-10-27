Trump rebukes Rexnord again for moving jobs to Mexico
WASHINGTON, May 7 President Donald Trump took aim again on Sunday at Rexnord Corp for the industrial supplier's decision to move jobs to Mexico from Indiana.
WASHINGTON Oct 27 A U.S.-led coalition carried out 12 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and one in Syria on Monday, a U.S. military statement said.
Twelve air strikes in Iraq were concentrated near Sinjar, Kisik and Ramadi, a Sunni city in western Iraq that was captured by Islamic State in May, said the statement on Tuesday.
In Syria, an attack by a fighter plane destroyed an Islamic State mortar system near Mar'a, it said. It was the first coalition air strike against the militant group in Syria reported since Thursday. (Repoting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
BEIJING, May 8 The Chinese capital is sanitizing its ancient hutong alleyways, home to millions of migrants workers and thousands of small businesses, bulldozing illegal constructions and forcing shops, bars and tiny courtyard restaurants to relocate or go under.