WASHINGTON Nov 1 The U.S.-led coalition
conducted nine air strikes against Islamic State targets in
Syria and 16 in Iraq on Saturday, the military said in a
statement on Sunday.
In Syria, air strikes involving fighter, ground-attack and
drone aircraft targeted two locations: six strikes near Mar'a
and three strikes near Al Hawl, the statement said.
In Iraq, air strikes involving bomber, attack, ground-attack
and drone aircraft targeted seven locations: near Al Huwayjah,
Bayji, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar, Sultan Abdallah and Tal Afar, the
statement said.
"All aircraft returned to base safely," the statement said.
