WASHINGTON Nov 1 The U.S.-led coalition conducted nine air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and 16 in Iraq on Saturday, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

In Syria, air strikes involving fighter, ground-attack and drone aircraft targeted two locations: six strikes near Mar'a and three strikes near Al Hawl, the statement said.

In Iraq, air strikes involving bomber, attack, ground-attack and drone aircraft targeted seven locations: near Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar, Sultan Abdallah and Tal Afar, the statement said.

"All aircraft returned to base safely," the statement said. (Reporting by Will Dunham; editing by Adrian Croft)