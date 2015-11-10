WASHINGTON Nov 10 A U.S.-led coalition
conducted 15 strikes against the Islamic State in Syria on
Monday, hitting the militant group with bomber, fighter, attack
and drone aircraft, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.
Forces concentrated on Islamic State's oil supply near Dayr
Az Zawr, where six strikes hit gas and oil separation plants and
pump stations. Near Al Hawl and Al Hasakah, strikes destroyed a
car bomb, 22 fighting positions, a mortar position, a structure
and an anti-air artillery piece, according to the statement.
The coalition also attacked Islamic State targets in Iraq
with 16 strikes conducted by bomber, fighter and attack
aircraft. The bombardments were focused on Sinjar, where seven
strikes destroyed 30 Islamic State fighting positions, light
machine guns and a command and control post, the statements
said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu)