WASHINGTON Nov 16 The United States and its
allies conducted 23 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and
Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a
statement released on Monday.
In Syria, 10 strikes near seven cities hit numerous targets,
including 116 Islamic State fuel trucks near Abu Kamal that were
destroyed, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.
In Iraq, 13 strikes hit five tactical units as well as two
buildings used by the militant group, weapons caches and other
targets, also near seven cities.
