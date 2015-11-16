(Adds context on target in oil region, localities)
WASHINGTON Nov 16 Air strikes by the United
States and its allies against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
hit 116 fuel trucks on Sunday, according to the U.S.-led
coalition, the latest step to damage oil facilities which the
militant group uses to fund its operations.
The trucks were destroyed near the eastern Syrian city of
Abu Kamal in one of the 23 allied strikes against IS, the
Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement on Monday.
On Friday, the Pentagon said it was stepping up U.S.-led
strikes in the area, concentrating on oil facilities as part of
a recent effort to damage Islamic State's ability to fund
itself.
Abu Kamal is in Syria's eastern Syrian Dayr Az Zawr region,
which the Pentagon has said provides Islamic State with about
two-thirds of its oil revenue, one of the largest sources of
income for the militant group.
Representatives for the Pentagon could not be immediately
reached for more details.
The strike was planned before the attacks in Paris on
Friday, and was carried out by four A-10 attack planes and two
AC-130 warships based in Turkey, according to the New York
Times. It destroyed more than one-third of 295 trucks in the
area, it added, citing U.S. officials.
Nine other strikes near six other Syrian cities hit numerous
targets, including various fighting positions, buildings and
tactical units, the U.S-led task force said in the statement.
In Iraq, 13 strikes hit five tactical units as well as two
buildings used by the militant group, weapons caches and other
targets, also near seven cities.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by W Simon)