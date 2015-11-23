WASHINGTON Nov 23 The United States and its
allies conducted additional strikes against Islamic State over
the weekend, including two in Syria that destroyed nearly 300
Islamic State vehicles and an oil facility, the coalition
leading the operations said.
On Saturday, two strikes near Dayr Az Zawr and Al Hasaka
destroyed 283 Islamic State vehicles and one of the militant
group's crude oil collection points, according to a coalition
statement released on Monday.
The two were in addition to nine strikes in Syria on
Saturday reported earlier by the U.S.-led task force.
On Sunday, the coalition conducted 19 strikes against
Islamic State near 11 Iraqi cities and 14 near five Syrian
cities, the statement said.
Four of the strikes near Hasaka, Syria, hit three Islamic
State tactical units and four structures, while four other
strikes near Ayn Isa hit four other units, among other targets,
according to the coalition.
In Iraq, five strikes near Ramadi destroyed two Islamic
State tactical units, an improvised explosive device, fighting
positions and other targets, while three strikes near Falluja
struck another tactical unit, it added.
