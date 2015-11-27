WASHINGTON Nov 27 The United States and its
allies staged 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on
Thursday, according to the U.S.-led coalition leading the
military operations.
The strikes near five cities included seven near Ramadi that
hit two of the militant group's tactical units and destroyed
four of its buildings, among other targets, the Combined Joint
Task Force said in a statement released on Friday.
Near Sinjar, five strikes hit three Islamic State tactical
units and destroyed one of the group's vehicles and fighting
positions, the task force said.
