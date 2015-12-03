WASHINGTON Dec 3 A coalition led by the United States bombarded Islamic State in Syria with 14 air strikes on Wednesday, and also hit the militant group in Iraq with 18 strikes, according to a statement on Thursday.

The Syria strikes were spread across the country with the most, six, near Dayr Az Zawr, where they hit three oil field well heads. Three strikes near Abu Kamal also hit well heads, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.

In Iraq, the coalition barraged Islamic State with eight attacks near Ramadi, striking tactical units and also destroying, a tunnel, a car bomb, fighting positions, weaponry and a vehicle, the statement said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)