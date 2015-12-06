WASHINGTON Dec 6 The United States and its
allies conducted 17 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq
and 12 in Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the
operations said in a statement.
In Iraq, the air strikes focused on the militant strongholds
of Mosul and Ramadi, where four and six strikes respectively hit
tactical units, weapons and buildings, the coalition said on
Sunday. Other strikes hit near Albu Hayat, Sinjar, Sultan
Abdalla and al Huwayjah.
In Syria, the strikes hit near Ayn Isa, Mar'a, RaqqaDayr Az
Zawr, where five strikes destroyed five Islamic State oil
wellheads, the statement said.
(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Larry King)