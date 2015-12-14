WASHINGTON Dec 14 The United States and its
allies conducted 16 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and
Syria on Sunday, according to the coalition leading the
operations.
In a statement on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said
one air strike near Deir al-Zor in Syria hit a gas and oil
separation plant used by the militant group, while two others
hit two tactical units and other targets near Manbij and Mar'a.
In Iraq, 13 strikes near six cities included one near Tikrit
that destroyed two Islamic State oil tanks, the statement said.
Other strikes hit one dozen tactical units and various other
targets, including several improvised explosive devices, machine
guns and fighting positions, it said.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)