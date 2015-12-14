WASHINGTON Dec 14 The United States and its allies conducted 16 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, according to the coalition leading the operations.

In a statement on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said one air strike near Deir al-Zor in Syria hit a gas and oil separation plant used by the militant group, while two others hit two tactical units and other targets near Manbij and Mar'a.

In Iraq, 13 strikes near six cities included one near Tikrit that destroyed two Islamic State oil tanks, the statement said. Other strikes hit one dozen tactical units and various other targets, including several improvised explosive devices, machine guns and fighting positions, it said.

