South Korea's Moon says to push for reform and unity
SEOUL South Korea's Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday he would push for reform and national unity if he is confirmed as the next president.
WASHINGTON The United States and its partners launched 33 air strikes on Thursday against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.
Twenty-three air strikes in Iraq targeted the militant group in 10 cities, while 10 air strikes in Syria took aim at the group in four cities, the task force said in a statement released on Friday.
(Reporting by Washington newroom; Editing by Bill Trott)
SEOUL South Korea's Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday he would push for reform and national unity if he is confirmed as the next president.
JAKARTA Jakarta's Christian governor was sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy, a harsher-than-expected ruling that critics fear will embolden hardline Islamist forces to challenge secularism in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.