A general view shows the damage at a Russian military field hospital after it was shelled by what the Russian Defence Ministry said were Syrian rebels in Aleppo, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on December 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT The Syrian army and its allies pushed into rebel-held areas of Aleppo's Old City late on Tuesday, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

A rebel official denied government forces had entered those areas but said they were pushing toward the Old City.

A military source said government forces had begun to move "in that direction".

(Reporting by John Davison, and Kinda Makieh in Damascus; Editing by Chris Reese)