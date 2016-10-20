AMMAN Oct 20 The Syrian military said on
Thursday a unilateral ceasefire had come into force to allow
rebels to leave the besieged eastern part of Aleppo city in a
move that the rebels said was part of a psychological campaign
to get them to surrender.
State media earlier said the army had completed opening exit
corridors in two designated areas in the Bustan al Qasr quarter
and near the Castello road in northern Aleppo where waiting
green buses were shown on state television.
The Syrian military said on Wednesday it would observe a
temporary ceasefire in Aleppo to allow trapped civilians to
leave and said it had pulled back to enable rebel fighters to
leave the city via two designated corridors.
"We guarantee a safe exit, save your families," an army
loudspeaker blared near an exit corridor shown live on the
pro-Syrian government Lebanese news channel Mayadeen.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Nick Macfie)