Civil defence members look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo, Syria April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents look for survivors amidst the rubble after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo, Syria April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man reacts as he sits upon the rubble after losing his relatives who were killed in an airstrike in the rebel-held Old Aleppo, Syria April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

AMMAN The escalating violence in Syria's Aleppo city is pushing people living under bombardment and shelling to the brink of a humanitarian disaster, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement.

It said the intense battles raging in Aleppo between the opposition and government-led forces had worsened the humanitarian plight of tens of thousands of residents in the city that it described as one of the worst affected in the past five years of conflict.

Dozens have died in the past week of escalating violence as government forces step up air raids against rebel held areas and the opposition also shells residential areas in government held districts of the divided city.

