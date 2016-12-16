WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
MOSCOW Dec 16 The Syrian army has established control over all districts of eastern Aleppo, Russian news agencies quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Friday.
Syrian government troops were suppressing isolated areas where rebel fighters continued to resist, the ministry added. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
UNITED NATIONS, May 14 The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, diplomats said on Sunday.